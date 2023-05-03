Tottenham warned it would be dereliction of duty if Chelsea beat them to major deal

Tottenham have been warned about allowing their former manager Mauricio Pochettino to end up taking over at Chelsea.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, pundit Garth Crooks said that Pochettino is clearly the man who should have come in to replace Antonio Conte at Spurs as soon as the Italian tactician lost his job.

Pochettino did an impressive job during his time as Tottenham manager a few years ago, though he’s since had a slightly underwhelming spell in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s now expected that Pochettino will be the next Chelsea manager, but Crooks is clearly unhappy that Spurs have missed out on this chance to bring back the Argentine for a second spell in charge.

Crooks slammed the THFC board for potentially allowing this top tactician to move to one of their rivals, as he should’ve been snapped up much sooner, and one imagines there’ll be a fair few of the club’s fans who agree with this take.

“If the Tottenham board are to be taken seriously then they must give the fans what they want and the players what they need,” Crooks said.

“Their next managerial appointment must be Mauricio Pochettino who should have been appointed the moment Antonio Conte walked out the door.

“Should Pochettino be allowed to join London rivals Chelsea, who are in a considerably worse position than Spurs, it would be a nothing short of a dereliction of duty by Tottenham’s executives.”