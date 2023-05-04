Newcastle have been in touch with £39.6m star’s agent regarding summer move

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are looking to improve the defensive options during the summer transfer window and they have identified the Sporting CP player Goncalo Inacio as a potential target.

A report from the Portuguese publication O Jogo (h/t SportWitness), Newcastle have already been in contact with the player’s agent regarding a summer move.

The 21-year-old defender has been a key player for the Portuguese club and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Newcastle as well.

The Magpies have had one of the best defensive units in the country this season and it appears that Eddie Howe is looking to add to his strengths.

Newcastle will be playing in the Champions League next season, and they will be up against several world-class attackers. They must look to bring in a quality partner for Sven Botman and Inacio seems like the ideal fit.

The 21-year-old has a €45 million (£39.6m) release clause in his contract and Newcastle certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line.

Goncalo Inacio celebrates scoring against Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
“We want to win” – Todd Boehly speaks about football’s impact on the world and the plan for Chelsea’s future
Video: ‘A unique person’ – Pep Guardiola gushing with praise for Man City’s record-breaker Erling Haaland
Journalist thinks Premier League striker will stick with club decent recent star arrival

Given the fact that they will be in the Champions League next season, Inacio is likely to be tempted to join them. The Magpies are one of the richest clubs in the world with an ambitious project at their disposal. They will be an attractive destination for most players this summer.

Inacio is still only 21 and he is likely to develop with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class defender in the near future. The €45 mill fee could look like a bargain in the long run.

More Stories Goncalo Inacio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.