Newcastle United are looking to improve the defensive options during the summer transfer window and they have identified the Sporting CP player Goncalo Inacio as a potential target.

A report from the Portuguese publication O Jogo (h/t SportWitness), Newcastle have already been in contact with the player’s agent regarding a summer move.

The 21-year-old defender has been a key player for the Portuguese club and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Newcastle as well.

The Magpies have had one of the best defensive units in the country this season and it appears that Eddie Howe is looking to add to his strengths.

Newcastle will be playing in the Champions League next season, and they will be up against several world-class attackers. They must look to bring in a quality partner for Sven Botman and Inacio seems like the ideal fit.

The 21-year-old has a €45 million (£39.6m) release clause in his contract and Newcastle certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line.

Given the fact that they will be in the Champions League next season, Inacio is likely to be tempted to join them. The Magpies are one of the richest clubs in the world with an ambitious project at their disposal. They will be an attractive destination for most players this summer.

Inacio is still only 21 and he is likely to develop with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class defender in the near future. The €45 mill fee could look like a bargain in the long run.