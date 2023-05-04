One of football’s biggest stars could arrive at Newcastle next season after recent developments

Newcastle United are a club on the up and they could push their status forward even further by signing one of the world’s biggest stars and that could happen this summer.

According to 90min’s Graeme Bailey, the Magpies are one of the clubs that would be interested in signing Neymar this summer as PSG are trying to push the Brazilian superstar out of the Paris-based club.

Yesterday saw PSG ultras travel to Neymar’s house in France where they chanted for the Brazil international to leave their club – an act that was condemned by the French champions.

This has left the future of the superstar up in the air and it is possible that he could leave this summer, should clubs become interested in the 31-year-old.

? Newcastle are one of the club who would be interested in signing Neymar. ?? The Brazilian is being pushed out by PSG. (Source: @GraemeBailey) pic.twitter.com/qTHCi6JmbN — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 4, 2023

This would be a sensational signing for Newcastle to complete as the forward was one of the best players in Europe prior to the World Cup. The Brazilian has played 29 matches this campaign and has produced 18 goals and 17 assists for PSG.

Tyneside could be an attractive proposition for the superstar seeing as Champions League football will be at St. James’ Park next season and there are plenty of Brazilians in and around the club.

This will be a hard move for Newcastle to pull off but it will be a huge story should it come to fruition.