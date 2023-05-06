Exclusive: Chelsea on alert as Bayern’s Thomas Tuchel preparing for a reunion with highly-rated pair

It’s doubtful that things could’ve gone any worse for Chelsea in the 2022/23 Premier League season, and it’s given owner, Todd Boehly, an immediate dose of reality in the English top-flight.

The American simply can’t adopt a scattergun approach to hiring and firing managers as well as throwing money at just about any player he feels will help stroke his inflated ego.

After spending €611m/£541m in the last two transfer windows per transfermarkt, one hopes that he may have quickly come to understand that things work a little differently in the Premier League than perhaps what he’s been used to.

With such a bloated squad, whichever manager takes the reins for the start of the 2023/24 campaign has his work cut out.

Not to mention that former Blues chief, Thomas Tuchel is sniffing around two current Stamford Bridge stars.

‘Bayern are also looking for midfield players and I recently wrote about the interest in Mateo Kovacic,’ Bundesliga expert and senior football journalist, Christian Falk, wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘The availability of Mason Mount is certainly of interest to Tuchel also, as he knows both players well from his time in London.’

Mount still hasn’t signed a new deal with the west Londoners, and with only a handful of games left of the current campaign, one can assume that he has no intention of doing so at this late stage.

The situation with Kovacic appears less clear cut but he too is about to enter the final year of his Chelsea contract and without giving the Blues a signal that he’s willing to sign a new deal, he too could therefore be expected to be part of the transfer market shenanigans this summer.

‘Nestory Irankunda, a 17-year-old central defender who currently plays for Adelaide United, will be signed as an investment for the future,’ Falk added regarding Bayern’s further plans.

‘And the club are also keeping an eye on Ajax star, Edson Álvarez, who is also on Dortmund’s list as a replacement for Jude Bellingham.’