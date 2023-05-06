Tony Cascarino has been taken back by the season Joelinton has had for Newcastle United.

Having been signed to the Magpies back in 2019 under former manager Steve Bruce, Joelinton, 26, was originally tasked with playing as the team’s outright striker.

But failing to produce in front of goal, the 26-year-old found himself under fire from pundits, and his club career appeared all but over at one point.

However, following the arrival of Eddie Howe, who has opted to move him to a deeper and wider position, the Brazilian is back to his best and reminding the Toon why the club paid Hoffenheim £44m (Transfermarkt) for him four years ago.

And after enjoying his finest campaign in black and white stripes, which has included eight goals and three assists in 37 games, in all competitions, Cascarino believes the Magpies’ industrious number seven has without a doubt been the club’s best player of the season.

“I think the team Newcastle have become is largely reflected by players like him [Joelinton],” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“[Bruno] Guimaraes has played really well, [Alexander] Isak has done well for part of the season, you can add many others at Newcastle – [Sven] Botman in defence and [Nick] Pope in goal. But to me, he has been their outstanding player.

“If you said to me ‘who is Newcastle’s player of the year?’, I’m going Joelinton all day long.”