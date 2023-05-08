Joao Cancelo is said to be a target of Barcelona with agent Jorge Mendes involved in discussions for the Portuguese international.

This is according to SPORT, who say that talks with Mendes for Cancelo have been progressing after Barca boss Xavi made the club aware that he wants a right-back this summer.

Some would say that Barcelona don’t need any defenders, with the Catalans conceding just 11 goals in La Liga this season, but with Sergi Roberto the only recognised senior right-back at the club and central defender Jules Kounde deputising in the position at times this season, a move for the versatile Cancelo – who can play both right and left-back – wouldn’t go amiss.

The 28-year old is currently on loan with Bayern Munich from Manchester City, making what was considered a surprise switch to Germany on January’s deadline day. So far, he has made 18 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, with club sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic saying back in February that they would try and negotiate with Manchester City to bring their desired fee for Cancelo down from the £61million they are asking for.

If the Bavarians can’t agree on a lower fee, this could pave the way for Barca to enter the conversation, but the issue with them for some time now has been the need to find funds for moves as they currently go through debt problems, so whether this move will materialise or not is a question that won’t be answered until the summer.