Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice ahead of this summer.

The England international is expected to leave his current club at the end of this season, and it seems Newcastle could be in the mix for his signature alongside the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, according to the Athletic.

This would be some statement by the Magpies if they could pull it off, but one imagines Rice might see Eddie Howe’s ever-improving side as a tempting project for him.

Arsenal are undoubtedly ahead of Newcastle at the moment after an outstanding season under Mikel Arteta, but it will be interesting to see if the Gunners can compete with NUFC financially.

Declan Rice in action for West Ham
The Daily Star have previously reported on Arsenal targeting Rice, and stated that the 24-year-old’s wages could quadruple to around £240,000 a week if he moves this summer.

Having Champions League football should help AFC, but Newcastle also have great resources and also remain in the mix for a top four finish, despite losing 2-0 at home to the Gunners yesterday.

  1. No chance. NUFC have over-achieved this season, and even with their dodgy new-found wealth, FFP will mean they can’t overspend in the summer and will likely revert to being a mid-table team next season (especially if they’re playing CL games midweek). They will probably be able to buy themselves a permanent top six spot eventually, but that won’t be for a few years yet. Besides which, Declan is a West Ham boy and won’t want to move too far away. Whoever we loan him to in the coming years, he’ll always be back… Arsenal would do well to remember that.

