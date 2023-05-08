Fabrizio Romano discusses Manchester United’s transfer strategy for key position

Manchester United won’t necessarily be trying a transfer move for a big-name goalkeeper like Porto’s Diogo Costa this summer.

David de Gea hasn’t been at his best for Man Utd recently, and it could be time for Erik ten Hag to bring in a long-term successor for the 32-year-old, who looks both past his peak and also a poor fit for the current manager’s preferred playing style.

Still, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to The United Stand, it seems a signing like Costa looks unlikely for this summer, with the Red Devils more likely to look for someone who could provide competition for De Gea, rather than coming in with the view of replacing him…

It seems United still plan to try offering De Gea a new contract on a reduced salary, according to Romano…

MUFC fans will have mixed feelings about this, as it is surely time for a significant investment in that area of their squad after over a decade of great service from De Gea.

The Spaniard will undoubtedly go down as a United legend, but it increasingly looks like the right time to now try bringing in someone else who can take on that role for the next few years and beyond.

