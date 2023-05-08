Man United unsure over first-team star despite Erik Ten Hag’s stance

Some figures at Manchester United are unsure about the future of goalkeeper David De Gea.

That’s according to a recent report from the Manchester Evening News, who claim the Spanish shot-stopper faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford despite Erik Ten Hag’s recent public admission that he wants his number one to stay at the club next season.

After opting against trigging an additional year extension in his deal, De Gea, 32, will be out of contract with the Red Devils at the end of the current campaign.

But despite his precarious contractual situation, the club is believed to be in talks to extend his deal which would include a reduction in salary.

De Gea’s cause for a new deal wasn’t helped by his shocking individual performance against West Ham United on Sunday evening though. The Red Devils lost their most recent game one-nil after the 32-year-old made a huge error by allowing Said Benrahma’s tame first half shot to slip through his hands.

Now with their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League at major risk, as Liverpool remain hot on their heels, there are concerns that De Gea isn’t up to the standard required to be the club’s number one next season.

And despite Ten Hag coming out after last weekend’s game to reiterate his desire for De Gea to remain with the club, these latest reports claim there are others involved with the club that would prefer it if they ‘moved on from him’.

“He has the most clean sheets in the league so we would not be here in this position without him,” United’s manager told reporters on Sunday, as quoted by the Guardian.

“He fully has my belief. No concerns with him. It happens but as a team you have to deal with it, show character, be resilient and bounce back. We want him to stay and extend his contract.”

During his 12 years at Old Trafford, De Gea has kept 188 clean sheets from 540 appearances in all competitions.