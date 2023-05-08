PSG make surprising U-turn on Lionel Messi after latest decision

Last week saw Paris Saint-Germain suspend Lionel Messi after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia but the Ligue 1 leaders have now made a U-turn.

The World Cup winner was suspended for two weeks by PSG and was expected to miss two matches – with the Paris club’s 3-1 win over Troyes at the weekend being the first.

However, Messi is now expected to return for PSG’s clash with Ajaccio at the weekend after his suspension was lifted early and the superstar returned to training on Monday ahead of the clash.

According to the Guardian, the suspension was lifted after Messi apologised to his teammates on social media and that was deemed satisfactory by PSG’s hierarchy.

It was also confirmed last week that Messi will be leaving PSG at the end of the season, therefore, these remaining matches will be the Argentine’s last in France.

The World Cup winner’s time in Paris was not anything special but the Argentine has had a big impact at the club this season.

Messi is now expected to return to Barcelona at the end of next season but if the Catalan club cannot get it done, it is uncertain where the 35-year-old will end up.