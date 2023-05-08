Sam Allardyce told to correct Jesse Marsch transfer mistake next month

Sam Allardyce has not been Leeds manager for long but the veteran coach is being told to bring back loanee Daniel James in order to help them stay in the Premier League by Former England international Trevor Sinclair

The Whites sent the Welsh international out on loan to Fulham at the start of September last year while Jesse Marsch was in charge but the 25-year-old hasn’t impressed at the London club.

James has played 23 times in the Premier League this season, scoring just two goals and assisting a further one.

With just four matches left, Sinclair believes that if James was still at Leeds, they’d have a good chance of staying up.

“Look at the players they have let go. Look at Dan James,” the pundit stated on talkSPORT’s Kick Off live on Wednesday night. “I think Dan James has done excellent for Fulham.

“Sitting back, hitting on the counterattack; he’s got that pace and it is frightening pace that he’s got. They could use someone like that now because they really do need that pace on the counter-attack.”

