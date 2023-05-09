Napoli would find it hard to turn down a bid in the region of €60m (£52.2 million) for defender Kim Min-jae.

That’s according to 90Min.com who claims that the Italian side are unenthusiastic to let go of the centre-back and are considering offering him a new deal. Manchester United are also said to have had representatives watching him in their last league game against Fiorentina.

The South Korean defender has played 33 times for the Serie A outfit this season and has four goal contributions to his name.

Prior to his move to Naples, the 26-year-old played in Turkey with Fenerbahce before he was signed by the Italian club.

His coach Luciano Spalletti claimed back in March that Kim was the “best defender in the world right now”, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

With Man United seemingly in the market for a new centre-back, the links with the Napoli man certainly make sense with the number of plaudits he’s been receiving this season.

Should the Red Devils meet Napoli’s valuation, then Old Trafford could be the destination for him in the upcoming summer window.