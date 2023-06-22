Top-class defender set to reject Man United in favour of move to European giants

Posted by

Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is close to joining Bayern Munich this summer with the Bundesliga giants wanting to close the deal in the coming days. 

That is according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who reports that talks and negotiations are still ongoing but are very positive and that a deal could be finalised very soon.

Kim wants to join the German champions and looks set to sign a contract at the club until 2028 with a salary of €10m-€12m a year.

This will come as a big blow to Man United as the South Korea international was Erik ten Hag’s top choice for a centre-back recruitment this summer, reports the Guardian.

United could be set to lose Harry Maguire over the coming weeks and Ten Hag wants a replacement for the England star, but also competition for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Man United will now move on to their second choice, Monaco’s Axel Disasi, and a report from L’Equipe claims that the Manchester club are poised to hold talks with the defender soon, giving the France star the opportunity to speak with Ten Hag directly.

