10 goals in his last 9 games: Arsenal send scouts to watch 23-year-old forward

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Lens striker Lois Openda.

According to a report from 90 Min, the Gunners sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old striker in action this Saturday. They will have been impressed with his performance, given the fact that he scored the winner over Marseille for his side.

Openda has been in red-hot form scoring 10 goals in his last nine games across all competitions.

It is no secret that Arsenal will have to bring attacking reinforcements this summer. Gabriel Jesus is the only reliable goalscorer at the club. The likes of Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah have been linked with moves away this summer.

The Gunners must look to bring in a reliable goalscorer and Openda could be a solid, long-term investment. The 23-year-old has certainly proven his quality in Ligue 1 and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Arsenal will be competing in the Champions League next year and they need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can agree on a deal with the French club at the end of the season.

Openda is still quite young with a lot of room for improvement. Competing against the best defenders in the Premier League will accelerate his development and help him from his tremendous potential.

Furthermore, Mikel Arteta could help the player improve with ample game time at the North London club. The Spanish manager has done well to nurture the young players at Arsenal so far.