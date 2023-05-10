‘Degree of interest’ – West Ham looking at ‘highly regarded’ manager to replace Moyes this summer

It wouldn’t really be a surprise to see David Moyes depart West Ham United this summer, after what’s been a disappointing domestic campaign in 2022/23.

The Scot does have the successful (so far) Europa Conference League campaign to point to as proof that he can still get a tune out of his side when he wants to, however, there needs to be much more consistency from a group of players that are much better than their current 15th place in the Premier League would suggest.

Often it’s the manager of a club that has to bite the bullet if his team are underperforming, and the Hammers hierarchy are believed to have a ‘degree of interest’ in a ‘highly regarded’ manager.

According to journalist Dean Jones, talking to Give Me Sport, Fulham’s Marco Silva appears to be ticking all the right boxes for the east Londoners.

“It is true that there has been a degree of interest from West Ham, but obviously they have a manager in place at the moment and there is no clarity over what happens beyond this season. So we have to wait,” he said.

“Marco Silva is highly regarded in this league, so it’s probably no surprise he is on the radar of many clubs when they start to consider who they might turn to if they look for a new manager, and that becomes even more intriguing when there are stories about him having a release clause.”

Silva might not be the high-profile name that West Ham supporters perhaps would prefer, but he remains a solid Premier League manager nonetheless.

Moreover, he has his teams playing some sparkling stuff as we recently saw in the 5-3 thrashing of Leicester City, and it’s that front-foot, attacking style that’s been sorely missed at the London Stadium.

Moyes’ ‘safety first’ style of playing isn’t really the West Ham way, and possibly goes some way to explaining why this season has been a write off when compared with the 2021/22 campaign.