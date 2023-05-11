Liverpool leading race for Dutch midfielder who is also wanted by Serie A giants

Teun Koopmeiners could be set for a move to Liverpool who are ready to start preparing a bid for the Atalanta midfielder.

Liverpool continue to be heavily linked with midfielders as they prepare to see James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain all leave the club this summer and as a result, they’ve now turned their attention to Koopmeiners.

This is according to Sportwitness, who say that the Reds have taken “the first steps” to sign the Dutchman, his value standing at £35million.

Since Liverpool dropped their interest in the now potentially Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham, several midfield players from across Europe have popped up in reports surrounding the Reds.

Koopmeiners plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, a position that Liverpool do need with Fabinho their only out-and-out player in that position, but he has featured slightly further forward this season at times, his seven goals this campaign reflecting that.

Juventus are also said to be interested in the 25-year old but with their current financial situation, Liverpool have the upper hand on any deal over their Italian counterparts.

With so many names being linked to Jurgen Klopp’s side, it’s impossible to figure out just who they will sign this summer but whoever they do bring in will give them that edge in the middle of the park that they’ve been missing this season.