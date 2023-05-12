Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea closing in on new manager after positive talks over last 24 hours

Chelsea are closing in on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager after positive talks over the last 24 hours. 

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that talks between Chelsea and the former Tottenham manager are moving towards the final stages of the negotiations.

The transfer journalist states that nothing has been signed yet but the appointment of the Argentine coach is nearing completion and is set to replace Graham Potter ahead of the new campaign.

Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by PSG last summer and many thought his work in Paris did damage to his reputation. However, the Argentine coach has now landed another big role in West London and has a big task on his hands with the Blues.

The Chelsea job gives Pochettino the perfect chance to show how good a coach he is as a lot of work needs to be done at Stamford Bridge and with no European football at the club next season, this will give the Argentine coach every opportunity to implement his ideas.

