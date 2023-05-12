This summer is a big one for Liverpool as the Reds look to get back amongst the title contenders for the Premier League and midfielders are the priority for Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseyside club have been linked to the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Ryan Gravenberch but Liverpool journalist James Pearce believes the Reds cannot be ruled out of the race for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans.

Speaking on The Walk On Podcast, The Athletic journalist stated about a move for the Premier League star: “Tielemans I would put in the bracket of being a possibility just because he’s free.”

?| “Tielemans I would put in the bracket of being a possibility [of Liverpool signing him] just because he’s free.” [@JamesPearceLFC for The Walk On Podcast] pic.twitter.com/FCuvxbR0b8 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) May 12, 2023

Tielemans is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to leave the Foxes who are threatened by relegation. The 26-year-old would be a bargain for any club to sign on a free and there will be many big clubs monitoring the Belgian’s situation.

Arsenal have been heavily linked to the Leicester star and will likely be one of the teams that make a move in the summer. Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his midfield during the upcoming transfer window with West Ham’s Declan Rice his top target.

It is uncertain where Tielemans will end up next season but Liverpool is a destination that football fans should keep an eye on.