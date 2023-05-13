Fan arrested and banned for life after security breach during Premier League game

Newcastle and Leeds United played out an enthralling 2-2 draw, in a match that had everything from missed penalties to late drama and unsavory fan behavior.

Luke Ayling gave Leeds an early lead, but Patrick Bamford missed a chance to double their lead when he missed a penalty.

Newcastle soon capitalised on the miss and were awarded a penalty of their own, which Callum Wilson converted with ease to draw the Magpies level.

The second half saw more drama, with Wilson scoring another penalty to give Newcastle the lead before Kristensen struck to level things up once again. The game ended in a draw, but not before Leeds’ Junior Firpo was sent off in stoppage time.

However, the real talking point was an incident in the second half when a fan ran onto the pitch and pushed Newcastle manager Eddie Howe in the chest. Staff and stewards quickly intervened. The fan was later arrested and handed a lifetime ban as confirmed by Daily Mail.

But the security lapse has led to questions about the security measures in place at football matches.

The result could prove to be crucial one for both teams. While Leeds will see it as an important point gained in their fight to avoid relegation, for Newcastle it will be two important points lost as Liverpool breathe down their necks for the final Champions League spot.