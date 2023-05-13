Video: Awoniyi scores his second of the day to equalise against Chelsea

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest is proving to be a goal fest with 3 goals in 10 minutes in the second half.

Raheem Sterling scored a brace in 7 minutes to help Chelsea come back form a goal down to lead 2-1.

But the lead did not last long as just 4 minutes later Nottingham Forest equalised again with Awoniyi scoring his second of the game.

The goal came from a long throw in straight in to the 6 yard box which cause havoc inside the penalty box. Chelsea managed to get the ball cleared but only for it to fall to Mangala on the edge of the box who lobbed it in first time allowing Awoniyi to score a towering header.

