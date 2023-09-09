Chelsea were reportedly looking to sign the Nottingham Forest attacker Taiwo Awoniyi towards the end of the window.

A report via the Mirror claims that Chelsea failed with a deadline-day bid for the former Liverpool striker.

The 26-year-old Nottingham Forest striker has been in fine form for the Premier League outfit since joining them from Union Berlin last summer.

He has managed to find the back of the net against the likes of Arsenal, Sheffield United and Manchester United. He played a key role in his side’s narrow win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as well.

Chelsea were hoping to sign him late on in the window and it is no surprise that Nottingham Forest turned down their approach.

The 26-year-old is a key player for Nottingham Forest and selling him would have been a devastating blow for them.

Meanwhile, the Blues signed Nicolas Jackson in order to add some cutting edge in the final third and it remains to be seen whether the former La Liga striker can live up to the expectations.

Awoniyi has the physicality and finishing prowess to thrive in the Premier League and he will hope to establish himself as a quality striker in English football.

The opportunity to play for a club like Chelsea could be a tempting proposition for the player and he might be keen on taking the next step in his career by joining a big club in the near future. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to resurrect their interest for the player in January.