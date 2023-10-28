Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has revealed that he always dreamt of playing at Liverpool’s Anfield.

Awoniyi signed for Liverpool back in 2015 but was not granted the work permit which prevented him from playing for his dream club.

Liverpool continued to loan him out to various European clubs until 2021 when he was permanently transferred to Union Berlin.

Ahead of Liverpool’s game against Forest, Awoniyi spoke to liverpoolfc.com about his longstanding desire to play for Liverpool, even though he had to face them while playing for another team.

He said:

“It’s been a long journey!” “Last season playing at Anfield was a dream come true. Of course I probably dreamed of playing there for Liverpool before I left, so playing there against them, it was a mixed feeling, I would say!”

Liverpool at the moment are fully stacked up front with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo all available to them and all in hot form.