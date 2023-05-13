West Ham’s 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday has put them in a great position to win the UEFA Europa Conference League this season and with that a large sum of money.

The Hammers take that advantage into next week’s second leg at the AFAS Stadium and should they come through it, the Premier League club will face either Fiorentina or Basel in the final which will be held in Prague on June 7th.

Winning the European competition would be huge for West Ham and David Moyes, and it comes with a large cash prize.

West Ham will receive £37m should they go all the way, Football Insider reports. £17.25m would be awarded as prize money and £19.7m for qualifying for the Europa League next season as an added bonus – this is also on top of the smaller rewards of semi-final success.

This would help West Ham a lot throughout the summer transfer window as they will have extra money to buy players and Europa League football to offer.