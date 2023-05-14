Liverpool legend would welcome transfer of “fantastic option” to replace ageing star

Liverpool legend John Barnes has made it clear he rates Ajax defender Jurrien Timber highly and would welcome him to Anfield as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

The highly-rated young Dutchman has impressed in the Eredivisie in recent times, and it seems he now has his heart set on a bigger move.

That’s what was recently reported by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg via his official Twitter page, though he didn’t name any specific suitors and also made it cleat that Ajax want to keep the player, even if an offer of around €50million could be enough to make them change their minds…

As noted by Barnes, Liverpool could do with a top young defender coming in to help them eventually replace Van Dijk, who is not getting any younger and who already looks like he could be entering into decline.

Timber looks to have a big future in the game, so could be an ideal long-term option for LFC.

“Of course I know that he played together with Van Dijk in the Dutch national team and according to the latest rumours Van Dijk has told him that he has to go to Anfield,” Barnes told Soccer News.

Jurrien Timber in action for Ajax

“He is a good player and would therefore be a good asset to Liverpool. Virgil is already over thirty and he will not stay with the club forever. So in the long term it’s not just about ‘coming to The Reds to form a duo with Van Dijk.’

“Liverpool also just needs to look for a new defender for the future. And in that respect, Timber would of course be a fantastic option if we manage to capture him.”

