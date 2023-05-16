Arsenal are reportedly open to selling Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen as the Bundesliga giants seemingly push to bring the Switzerland international in this summer.

Xhaka has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season, contributing an impressive seven goals and seven assists from midfield after being given a slightly new, more advanced role by Mikel Arteta.

Still, it seems Arsenal are now planning a major overhaul in midfield as they target both West Ham’s Declan Rice and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, and that means they’re open to letting Xhaka go, with Leverkusen pushing to snap him up in the upcoming transfer window, according to talkSPORT…

????????: Bayer Leverkusen are pushing to sign #AFC midfielder, Granit Xhaka. Arsenal are open to offers in order to fund moves for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. – talkSPORT sources understand ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/l3gKmCkZJS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 16, 2023

Xhaka probably isn’t the ideal long-term solution for Arsenal in midfield, even if his form this season has been superb, with younger players like Rice and Caicedo probably more solid investments.

It will be interesting to see the reaction from Arsenal fans if Xhaka is allowed to leave, as it will surely add huge pressure on the Gunners to get these two ambitious deals done.

Both Rice and Caicedo are among the finest young players in world football, and one imagines plenty of other top clubs will be keen on signing them this summer.