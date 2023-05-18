Video: Lovely Kieran Trippier corner leads to Newcastle taking deserved lead over Brighton

Newcastle have taken the lead in their huge clash with Brighton at St. James’ Park after Deniz Undav knocked in a Kieran Trippier corner into his own net.

Both teams have European ambitions ahead of next season and a win tonight for either side will go a long way in helping them to achieve their goal. However, it is Newcastle that have been all over the away side and deservedly took the lead after 22 minutes.

Trippier whipped in a lovely in-swinging corner and Undav failed to deal with it as he knocked it into his own net.

Deniz Undav heads it into his own net ?? pic.twitter.com/5N1nI8GU1J — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 18, 2023