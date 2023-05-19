Liverpool enter the race for midfield ace but deal is likely to be difficult

It’s likely to look quite a bit different in Liverpool’s midfield during the 2023/24 season.

With the departures of Arthur Melo, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having already been confirmed, per The Independent, there are four spaces to fill in that area of the pitch should Jurgen Klopp feel the need.

Given the costs involved and the strengthening needed in other areas of the pitch, it’s unlikely that all four midfield slots will be taken but Liverpool have already shown some interest in one player.

Given his standing in the game and the respect he commands at his current club, persuading Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich to move to Anfield could be problematic.

Particularly when MARCA (h/t Football 365) say that Arsenal, Man City and Barcelona are also interested in tempting him to move from the Bundesliga giants.

The report suggests that any deal to the Catalan outfit is likely to be ‘very complicated,’ even though the player himself would apparently be ‘delighted’ to move to the Camp Nou.

Klopp’s own brand of charisma has to count for something in negotiations of course, and it’s hard not to be impressed by the Liverpool manager when he speaks.

His oration always seems to hit the sweet spot, and if he can at least get in front of Kimmich to assuage him of the value of moving to Anfield, such an operation may not seem so far-fetched.

A potential lack of Champions League football next season may be the one thing that hampers the Anfield outfit’s chances.