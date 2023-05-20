Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is anticipating that Marcus Rashford will sign a new contract at Manchester United this summer.

This comes from iNews, who say that ten Hag has hope that Rashford will commit his long-term future to United after a stellar season for the Red Devils.

The England international has scored 29 goals in all competitions, his best scoring campaign since 2019/20, when he bagged 22 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford, like plenty of Premier League players this summer, is set to enter the final year of his contract this summer and his boss ten Hag admits that he has hope that the two parties can agree on a new deal.

“Once again, this [contract wait] is not important at the moment for me or Rashy. For him, it is to get more goals this season and he is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season. We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that.

“Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other.”

Currently United’s 8th highest-paid player on £200,000 p/week (per Capology), Rashford will hope that his performances this season give him some leverage for a wage increase, but all United fans will care about is how long the 25-year old extends his stay for, with ten Hag getting the best output from Rashford compared to any other manager who’s been in the Old Trafford dugout throughout the winger’s United career.