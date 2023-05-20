Newcastle United are now in pole position to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal at the end of the season as per Football Insider.

The 25-year-old Scottish defender has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko and he needs to leave in order to play regularly.

On the other hand, Newcastle are in need of a quality left-back this summer. They have used Dan Burn as the left-back quite often this season but the experienced defender is more suited to a central role.

A move to Newcastle would give him the opportunities he needs and Tierney will look to get his career back on track with regular football at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification and therefore they are likely to be an attractive destination for the former Celtic defender as well.

Tierney was highly rated around Europe before his move to Arsenal. His development has clearly stalled because of the lack of playing time. That said, the 25-year-old Scottish international is still quite young and he has a lot of room for improvement. He could develop into a top-class Premier League defender in the coming seasons.

The report from Football Insider claims that Premier League giants Manchester City are keen on signing the player as well but Newcastle are front runners to secure his signature. Apparently, Tierney is open to the prospect of playing for Newcastle next season and a move to the North East appeals to him.

Premier League outfit Aston Villa have been mentioned as suitors as well and it remains to be seen where the 25-year-old ends up eventually.