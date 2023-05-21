Ian Wright makes Arsenal transfer claim following Premier League title heartache

Arsenal Legend Ian Wright has claimed that Mikel Arteta and Edu will be all over the transfer market trying to find players who can turn the team into more serious Premier League title contenders next season.

The Gunners put in a decent fight this term when not may expected them to even be guaranteed a top four finish, but they will also feel they were in a good position to go on and lift the trophy just a few weeks ago, only to let it slip.

There’s clearly a promising side being built at the Emirates Stadium, with Wright feeling like Arteta and other key figures at the club will now be addressing the weaknesses that need fixing to go that extra mile required to catch City next season.

“It’s a tough job for Arsenal, it’s going to be so hard. But I think Edu and Mikel are all over it in trying to bring the kind of player who can sustain a challenge,” Wright told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

It remains to be seen precisely what Arsenal will do in the transfer market, but most recent rumours suggest midfield is going to be a priority.

As per the Times, AFC may even make two major signings in that department in the form of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.