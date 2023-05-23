Liverpool & Arsenal interested in ambitious transfer of Bundesliga star

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany international is one of the finest defensive midfield players in Europe, and can also operate as a right-back, and it seems his future at Bayern is in some doubt ahead of the summer.

According to Marca, Barcelona are eyeing Kimmich up, but they could face competition from both Liverpool and Arsenal for the 28-year-old’s signature.

Kimmich has spent the vast majority of his career at Bayern and it’s hard to imagine him leaving the club, but it seems there is some interest in trying to lure him to the Premier League.

Liverpool could certainly do with revamping their midfield, and Kimmich makes sense as a potential upgrade on the under-performing Fabinho.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will surely also feel it’s important to strengthen in that department after a recent dip in form from Thomas Partey, while Jorginho surely cannot be considered a long-term option in that role.