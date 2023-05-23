Manchester United have been handed an injury boost ahead of their penultimate Premier League game against Chelsea on Thursday night.

The Red Devils need one more point from their final two games in order to secure Champions League qualification, and with Frank Lampard’s struggling Blues up next, Erik Ten Hag will feel confident his side can achieve their goals before the Premier League’s final day on Sunday.

And ahead of Manchester United’s upcoming game against Chelsea, according to the club’s official website, forward Marcus Rashford has returned to first-team training; suggesting the Englishman could be in line to feature after missing the side’s last two games.

Jadon Sancho has continued to fail to live up to expectation and with Alejandro Garnacho still finding his feet, Manchester United have been forced to rotate.

Consequently, after enjoying his best season to date, Rashford, who has scored 29 goals, in all competitions, could provide Ten Hag with a much-needed selection boost.

Thursday night’s game, which will take place at Old Trafford, is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.