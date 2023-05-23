Arsenal are reportedly preparing to approach West Ham to sign Declan Rice.

That’s according to Sky Sports News journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who claims the Gunners are set for a busy and ‘ambitious’ summer transfer window following a season that has seen them challenge for the Premier League title.

Although coming up short in their efforts to dethrone Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Mikel Arteta is expected to continue and be backed by the club’s owners as he prepares to take the Gunners to the next level next term, which, after finishing second in the Premier League, will also include playing in the Champions League.

As for which players the Londoners may target once the window opens next month, a new midfielder seems to be the Spaniard’s priority position with West Ham’s Rice top of the list.

And speaking about the Gunners’ plans to sign the England international, Sheth said: “They [Arsenal] are having internal discussions about their next step and we expect them to make a formal approach to West Ham with regard to Declan Rice.”