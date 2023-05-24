Video: Gary Lineker is back on his political soap box again and it’s just as embarrassing as last time

You would think by now that Gary Lineker would understand that no one really cares for his opinions unless he’s talking about football – a sport in which he’s most qualified to analyse.

However, the Match of the Day host appears intent on stepping into the political forum at every opportunity to give his two penneth.

On this occasion, he willingly gave an opinion on the protests that have been happening recently across the country, and delighted in telling the interviewer about how our reliance on fossil fuels needs to change.

"The only demonstrations that really work are disruptive ones."@GaryLineker believes disruptive climate protesters could be considered "heroes" if the world takes action against the climate crisis, and says "it's very worrying" people are being arrested for protesting. pic.twitter.com/gdXfk9sM2F — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 24, 2023

Pictures from Channel Four News