“He’s right” – Jurgen Klopp responds to Mo Salah’s social media apology to Liverpool fans

Man United confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League on Thursday night with a win over Chelsea and that prompted Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to apologise to fans after the full-time whistle.

The Egyptian posted on his social media accounts that he was devasted to miss out on Europe’s biggest competition, in which Liverpool have been three times finalists over the last five years, and ended it by stating that the team let Liverpool fans down.

Salah wrote: “I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down.”

Jurgen Klopp responds to Mohamed Salah’s apology to Liverpool fans

Speaking during his press conference on Friday morning, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp understood where Salah was coming from and stated that his player was right.

The German coach said via Neil Jones: “It’s a normal description of the situation, and he’s right. But I saw him in the canteen and he’s smiling. He is not in a bad mood!”

Klopp is likely just as upset about missing out on the Champions League as Salah, but being in the Europa League will give this team the chance to add another trophy to their collection.