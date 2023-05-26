Leeds line-up highly-rated 48-year-old as Orta replacement; He’s made €300m in player sales

It’s abundantly clear that there’s a lot of work to do behind the scenes at Elland Road, in the likely event that Leeds United drop through the relegation trap door on Sunday.

Even if they’re able to overcome a woefully out of form Tottenham Hotspur side, they still have to rely on Leicester City only drawing or losing to West Ham United and Everton losing at home to Bournemouth.

You can never say never in football of course, but it would be the most unlikeliest of outcomes if it were to occur.

Regardless of whether the club go down or stay up, something needs to change.

According to Nieuwsblad, one major switch could be the addition of Dimitri de Conde as the club’s sporting director.

That position was held by Victor Orta, though he was dismissed by mutual consent in the wake of Leeds’ 4-1 loss to Bournemouth.

Leeds Live detailed a number of reasons why Orta had to go including poor decision making and general recruitment.

Whilst the players on the pitch should ultimately take the blame for Leeds’ poor season, what’s been happening behind the scenes has hardly helped their cause.

De Conde’s acumen isn’t in question, given that Nieuwsblad note that he has made in excess of €300m in player sales whilst technical director of KRC Genk – a position he’s held since 2015.

If he’s able to balance the books whilst adding value in the position, should Leeds go down there would at least be some optimism that they’d bounce straight back at the first attempt.