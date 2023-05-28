‘I am really sorry’ – De Zerbi confirms that Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo will leave Brighton

For their final Premier League game of the 2022/23 season, Brighton and Hove Albion would surely have preferred not to have meekly surrendered at Villa Park.

Perhaps the knowledge that two of their best players would be playing their last game for the club had focused minds on other things, given that Roberto De Zerbi’s side had already secured European football before a ball was kicked in the Midlands on Sunday afternoon.

For most of the season, the vultures have been keeping tabs on Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

It’s an open secret that Liverpool are favourites to sign the former, with Arsenal definitely in for the latter according to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s not going to be easy for sure because, for Caicedo, there is a lot of interest,” he said to Give Me Sport.

“All the top English clubs are working around Moises Caicedo, so it’s not easy.

“This is why Arsenal tried to sign him in January. They wanted to be fast because they knew it would be complicated to attack the Moises Caicedo situation in the summer.

“But, for sure, there is Arsenal interest, and there has been a conversation with the player’s side.”

? De Zerbi post-match: “Yes, I think it can be the last game for Alexis and Moises Caicedo. I am really sorry because they are two great people and two great players but the policy of Brighton is like this. It is right that they can leave, they can play at higher level.” #BHAFC — Charlie Haffenden (@JournoHaff) May 28, 2023

After the match when talking to the media, De Zerbi confirmed that not one, but both players would be leaving.

“Yes, I think it can be the last game for Alexis and Moises Caicedo,” he said.

“I am really sorry because they are two great people and two great players but the policy of Brighton is like this. It is right that they can leave, they can play at higher level.”

As the manager noted, it is club policy to move players on at profit, and surely the Seagulls hierarchy will be hoping to keep hold of De Zerbi and hope that he has the Midas touch again with the players that will come in and replace them.

With European as well as domestic competitions to tackle next season, Brighton have to get their recruitment exactly right again to be in with a chance of success.