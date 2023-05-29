Arsenal and Tottenham among clubs ready to lure £50m star away from Leicester

Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday and that is set to trigger a mass exodus from the Foxes with James Maddison ready to be one of the first to leave the King Power Stadium.

Newcastle have been the club linked to the England midfielder the most as the Magpies have held a long-term interest in the 26-year-old. Eddie Howe tried to bring the Leicester star to St. James’ Park last summer but the Tyneside club were unwilling to pay the £60m the Foxes wanted for the midfielder.

That may now have proven to be a bad idea as the Mirror are reporting that Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in the England star this summer.

The report states that Maddison could leave for around £40m because he only has a year left on his current contract, but Leicester are said to want over £50m for their star player.

Maddison was crucial to any bit of success the Foxes had this season but his five-year stay at the club looks to be coming to an end soon.