Man United given transfer hope as 27-year-old World Cup winner refuses to renew contract

The summer transfer window surely can’t come quick enough for Erik ten Hag, as the Man United manager gets to work on reshaping his squad for a Champions League and Premier League tilt in 2023/24.

A lot of the groundwork for transfers can be laid, though until the Dutchman is fully aware of the position of who owns the club, it’s unlikely that any deals can be signed off in the interim.

That could impact a number of potential deals, one of which could see a 27-year-old World Cup winner end up at Old Trafford.

Although there is cover in Benjamin Pavard’s position, the Red Devils would arguably like to find themselves in the situation that Pep Guardiola has at neighbours Man City, whereby if one star is ill, injured or otherwise, another can step in without any drop off in quality.

According to L’Equipe, Pavard is refusing to renew his deal with Bayern Munich, meaning that the Bundesliga champions are left with little option other than to move on a player whose current contract ends in 2024.

United will find that they have competition for the player’s signature, however.

The French outlet go on to say that both Internazionale of Milan and La Liga giants, Barcelona, are keeping tabs on the situation.

From United’s point of view, the quicker the ownership issue can be sorted out, the better.