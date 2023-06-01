PSG confirm Lionel Messi will leave club this week

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the club later this week.

There has been strong speculation surrounding the Argentine superstar’s future ever since he left La Liga.

Although they were forced to bid farewell to the South American two years ago, Barcelona are believed to be pushing to re-sign their greatest-ever player.

And while a move back to the Nou Camp remains unconfirmed, Spanish fans will feel their hopes of seeing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner return have been handed a major boost.

Clarifying the player and club’s position, manager Christophe Galtier recently announced that Messi, 35, will play his final game for the club when they play Clermont Foot on Saturday.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football,” Galtier said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont.”

During his two seasons in Paris, Messi, who will become a free agent later this month, scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 74 matches in all competitions.