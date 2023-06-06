Ligue 1 side interested in bringing Chelsea goalkeeper to France

Monaco are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and according to reports in France, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy is an option for the Ligue 1 outfit as the 31-year-old doesn’t have a future at the Premier League club.

Current goalkeeper, Alexander Nubel, is set to return to Bayern Munich upon the completion of his loan spell in France and it has left the goalkeeping situation at the Principality club up in the air heading into the summer.

According to Nice-Matin via GFFN, it is being reported that Monaco are interested in Chelsea’s Mendy to replace the outgoing Nubel as the Senegal star is no longer wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Mendy was one of the best goalkeepers in the world not long ago but spent most of last season on the sidelines. Chelsea need a big clearout this summer and the 31-year-old is one star on the list as the Blues also look to bring in a new shot-stopper.

The Senegal international would be a great signing for Monaco should they get a deal done and it is a transfer that would benefit all parties involved.