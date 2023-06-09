Ange Postecoglou tells Tottenham to sign him relegated Leicester star

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has asked the club to sign Leicester’s James Maddison but the London club face serious competition from Newcastle.

The England midfielder will leave the Foxes this summer following their relegation and the 26-year-old is a player Eddie Howe has been chasing since last summer.

Newcastle couldn’t land their man then, but this summer things will be much different and having put in the groundwork, the Magpies are leading the race for his signature.

However, Tottenham will look to disturb Newcastle’s plans as Postecoglou has asked the London club to sign the Leicester midfielder, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham and Newcastle are into the race to sign James Maddison. He's set to leave Leicester, negotiations will take place soon. Postecoglou asked for Maddison but Newcastle are working on this deal since last summer.

Tottenham’s chances of signing Maddison seem fairly slim for several reasons. Newcastle have put in the groundwork, the Magpies have Champions League football to offer the Englishman and the trajectory of the North East club is much more positive than the North London outfit.

Maddison would be a great signing for either club as the 26-year-old showed at the start of last season the individual quality he has as part of a struggling team. Howe would do wonders with the Leicester star in his team and will be looking to complete a deal in the coming weeks.