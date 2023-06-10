Kevin De Bruyne had to come off the pitch against Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final on the hour mark but his 2023 Istanbul experience was even shorter, as he again missed out through injury.

Concussion was the reason for his departure in Porto but it was a hamstring that curtailed the Belgian playmaker’s performance and he limped off the pitch with ten minutes left of the first 45 minutes of the game.

The 31-year-old is a huge player for Pep Guardiola’s side and it is sad that a generational talent has twice been handed the chance to play in the greatest game in club football but had to be removed from action.

It’s likely to be a few weeks until the No.17 is back to his best but that won’t matter at all, as he readies himself to start a pre-season break after some personal heartbreak in Turkey.

You can view De Bruyne’s departure from the field via @btsportfootball: