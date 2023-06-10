Fabrizio Romano shares the latest on Liverpool midfielder linked with a summer move

According to Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig have had further talks with Liverpool over signing Fabio Carvalho in the summer.

Carvalho joined Liverpool from Fulham last summer following a stunning season with Fulham. However, the move has not seemed to work out for him so far having fallen down the pecking order over the season and barely getting any playing time. He made 21 appearances for the club this season, starting only 9 of those and scored 3 goals.

He has now been linked with a move away from Liverpool in the summer with RB Leipzig interested in signing him.

And as per the renowned Italian journalist, they were engaged in “more talks” with the Merseyside club over a potential deal. However, he reports that Liverpool do not want to lose him on a permanent transfer and will prefer a loan move. Negotiations are expected to continue between the two clubs as they hope to reach an agreement over the youngster’s future.

He tweeted:

“Understand RB Leipzig have had more talks with Liverpool this week over Fabio Carvalho deal — told negotiations will continue over the weekend. Liverpool don’t want to lose the player on permanent transfer, now looking for the best solution.”

Selling Carvalho who has previously been hailed as “unbelievable” by Jurgen Klopp may not be the wisest decision as he is still considered as one of the brightest youngsters in the league.

Liverpool are expected to undergo a midfielder overhaul with the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Oxlade Chamberlain all leaving. Alexis Mac Allister has already signed for the club from Brighton.

It remains to be seen whether the club can find an agreement to loan him off for a season or whether he will be let go on a permanent transfer.