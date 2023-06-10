In an hour of tense football action, Manchester City and Inter Milan played out a highly competitive bout but it was Pep Guardiola’s reaction to one massive chance that caught the eye.

Lautaro Martinez managed to capitalise on Manuel Akanji’s misinterpretation of a pass back towards his goal and careered through towards Ederson.

Instead of passing the ball to an onrushing Romelu Lukaku, the Argentine forward attempted a shot at goal that was comfortably saved but the most entertaining action came on the sidelines.

The Spaniard fell to his knees inside his technical area in a moment that we’ve seen many times before but this time, thankfully for him and his supporters, there was no goal to follow.

You can watch Guardiola’s reaction via @btsportfootball on Twitter: