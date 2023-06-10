Marcus Rashford seen returning to hotel with mystery woman after partying all night in Miami

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was seen returning to his hotel room at 5am in the morning with a mystery woman.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim that the England striker has split up with his childhood sweetheart fiancée Lucia Loi. The pair got engaged in the May of last year.

According to the report, the pair broke up on good terms, with the relationship simply reaching its natural conclusion. Despite ending their relationship, it claims that the two of them remain close friends.

The United fan favourite is currently on a well deserved break in Miami, where he was reportedly seen partying all night with a group of girls. He was later seen returning with a woman to his hotel at 5 in the morning.

Marcus Rashford splits from childhood sweetheart fiancée and has been enjoying a break in Miami. He was seen returning with a girl to his hotel at 5am after partying all night. He booked a suite at a hotel as he holidayed with team-mate Tyrell Malacia and others. pic.twitter.com/ybghMTXmQ6 — Football Paparazzi (@FutbalPaparazzi) June 10, 2023

Marcus Rashford was Manchester United’s best player this past season scoring 30 goals in all competitions for the side. He helped his side win the League Cup and reach the FA Cup final which they ultimately lost to Manchester City.