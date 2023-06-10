The whole world will be watching as Manchester City face Inter Milan in the Champions League final and as the teams were revealed for the game, Micah Richards was quick to share his disappointment with the XI on offer.

Speaking on CBS Sports, the 34-year-old said: “I was devastated because the whole game changes for me in terms of where Man City go and how high they go up the pitch.

“When you’ve got Walker in this team and his recovery pace, you can take more chances… I just think it’s a major blow for Man City”.

With Kyle Walker starting the match in Istanbul on the bench, it’s not as if the England international cannot be brought onto the pitch at all but the right-back’s recovery pace could be a big miss.

Manuel Akanji is certainly more than able to perform at the very highest level and it’s far from a crisis for the Citizens.

The Italians may try and attack the Swiss defender’s side of the pitch, knowing there’s perhaps an easier route to goal than there could have otherwise been.

You can watch Richards’ comments on Walker via @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter: