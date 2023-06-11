Arsenal fans will NOT be happy after star’s tribute to former club Manchester City’s treble victory

Arsenal fans will not be too happy with left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko’s tribute to his old side Manchester City after they celebrated the treble last night.

The Ukraine international only left Man City for Arsenal last summer, and he quickly became a key player for the Gunners in a competitive title race with Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

However, in the end it was City who came out on top in the title race, and they then added the FA Cup and Champions League to their collection.

See below as Zinchenko paid tribute to his former club with this post on social media…

Zinchenko will surely still have warm feelings towards City, but this does perhaps seem a bit tone-deaf from the 26-year-old.

Arsenal fans will hope Zinchenko can stay focused on improving and helping Arsenal topple City in the title race next season.