Manchester City finally won their first Champions League trophy and the the treble along with it, so it wasn’t hard to realise how much this moment meant to Micah Richards.

Speaking on CBS Sports, the 34-year-old said: “I can’t believe it, the scenes! Absolutely incredible!”.

After spending 10 years in the first-team at the Etihad Stadium and coming up through their academy, the Birmingham-born pundit has a huge tie with the club.

Being part of their first team to win the Premier League, the emotions came to the fore once again for the former defender and it’s great to witness.

You can watch Richards’ comments via @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter: