Manchester City have managed to claim their first Champions League title and one of the most expensive members of their team of superstars, is Jack Grealish.

Following the full-time whistle, the £100 million man spoke with BT Sport and said: “This is what I have worked for my whole life”.

In what was a very emotional interview, it wasn’t hard to see how much it meant it meant to the former Aston Villa star and although he admitted he didn’t think his own performance was impressive – the feat of three trophies certainly is.

16 goal contributions across 50 games is far from clinical but the three winners’ medals will be more than enough consolation for the 27-year-old after a memorable campaign.

You can watch Grealish’s interview via @btsportfootball on Twitter: